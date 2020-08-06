Plottr: Scene Stacks, Custom Outlines, Prologues, Undo / Redo, and More! - Plottr

What’s Coming Next
Thanks for your interest and support! Over the next several weeks, we have a bunch of new features planned, including:
- Scrivener Integration: To start, this will include the ability to export your Plottr file directly as a Scrivener file, and import Scrivener files into Plottr.
- Act Structure: The ability to create an overarching Act structure above the Chapter level.
- iPad app: The release of a dedicated Plottr iPad app, along with significant functionality improvements to the smartphone app.
via getplottr.com
Have I mentioned that I LOVE Plottr? Wonderful app for fiction authors.