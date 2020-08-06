Angela Booth

Plottr: Scene Stacks, Custom Outlines, Prologues, Undo / Redo, and More! - Plottr

What’s Coming Next

Thanks for your interest and support! Over the next several weeks, we have a bunch of new features planned, including:

  • Scrivener Integration: To start, this will include the ability to export your Plottr file directly as a Scrivener file, and import Scrivener files into Plottr.
  • Act Structure: The ability to create an overarching Act structure above the Chapter level.
  • iPad app: The release of a dedicated Plottr iPad app, along with significant functionality improvements to the smartphone app.

via getplottr.com

Have I mentioned that I LOVE Plottr? Wonderful app for fiction authors.

Posted by on August 06, 2020

