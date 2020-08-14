Procrastination vs. Perfectionism and How-To Git ‘Er Done

Perfectionism says, “I need to tweak everything. I need to have the cover done and then the outline finished, along with everything else.”

Git ‘Er Done: You don’t. Just start working on it. You can always tweak it and make it better. Just do it. In the case of the book, I wrote it, I read it, I updated it, I ran it by a second set of eyes, and then I tweaked it again. I would get each chapter done as if it was a project.

Even the book cover was a project. I came up with a title and then I started playing around with some ideas and then I sent it to a designer and she sent me version A , then B, and then C and I kept taking those different designs and putting it out on the internet and letting people look at it and vote on them until I finally came up with the right book cover. Just keep working on it step by step.