Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« 13 Visualization Techniques to Help You Reach Your Goals | Main | Writer Beware®: The Blog: A New "Beware": Scammers Impersonating Reputable Literary Agents »

Procrastination vs. Perfectionism and How-To Git ‘Er Done

Perfectionism says, “I need to tweak everything. I need to have the cover done and then the outline finished, along with everything else.”

Git ‘Er Done: You don’t. Just start working on it. You can always tweak it and make it better. Just do it. In the case of the book, I wrote it, I read it, I updated it, I ran it by a second set of eyes, and then I tweaked it again. I would get each chapter done as if it was a project.

Even the book cover was a project. I came up with a title and then I started playing around with some ideas and then I sent it to a designer and she sent me version A , then B, and then C and I kept taking those different designs and putting it out on the internet and letting people look at it and vote on them until I finally came up with the right book cover. Just keep working on it step by step.

via www.business2community.com

Posted by on August 14, 2020 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts