Self-Publishing: Fiction Bestsellers’ Secrets You Need To Know

Self-publishing: what do bestselling authors know?

Self-publishing authors know their readers. They understand the genre in which they’re publishing.

In the giant romance genre for example, bestselling authors like Nora Roberts have developed a formula which works for them. All bestselling authors who’ve published for years write to their own formula.

This means that bestselling authors like James Patterson and John Sandford can develop outlines and hire ghostwriters to write their novels. (Usually these authors acknowledge that a novel was “written with” or “with assistance from” the ghostwriter.)

