Self-Publishing In Your Spare Time: Turn Minutes Into Profit

You’d love to begin a self-publishing career, but you have no time. What if you could turn a few minutes every day into a stream of books you write and publish?

You can.

Self-publishing when you have zero time

When book coaching students approach me, they say something like: “I’d like to write, but I have no time. How long does it take to write a book?”

Unless they’re full-time authors, few writers have a couple of hours a day to write, but you don’t need long stretches of time. You can write and publish a book in your spare time, even if you’re working two day jobs and can’t manage more than ten minutes once or twice a day.