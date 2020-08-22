Short Fiction: 3 Tips To Help You Create Characters Readers Adore

A piece of short fiction is an ideal subscriber magnet.

Short fiction makes an ideal subscriber magnet

A “subscriber magnet or lead magnet” is something you offer readers. It’s an exclusive; something they can’t get anywhere else and it’s also a reward for trusting you with their email address.

I know many authors (and writers) find building a mailing list challenging. If you’re writing fiction however, creating subscriber magnets is a no-brainer. Spend a few hours crafting a short story and offer it to your readers.

How do you write a short story FAST?

I’m not a huge fan of detailed fiction formulas, although I do use loose formulas to write quick short fiction.