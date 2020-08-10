Speare: A Writing Tool for Organizing Ideas

It’s different from apps I’ve used previously. I’m used to using Word or Scrivener for the sake of the big picture. Yet, even for something like Scrivener, notes can get lost in multiple layers of folders. … Speare doesn’t have that problem.

There is a key feature which separates it from other software: It puts multiple project boards in front of you, side-by-side, at the same time, and lets you arrange your thoughts between them.

No clicking away. No digging around in folders. Just a swipe to the right and left, and a scroll. Or a search.

Its perfect for brainstorming, note taking, recording thoughts and ideas, organizing those ideas, building articles or chapters, and plenty more!