Stop Staring at a Blank Page: 4 (Not So) Silly Writing Tips to Get Words on Paper

I worked with a bank robber, Richard Stanley, who grew up in a gang-controlled San Diego neighborhood. The influences of his surroundings were tough to break out of. In fact, he started robbing banks and ended up in prison for nearly eight years.

He started his story when he was doing petty shoplifting and stealing CDs from Target and reselling them to his classmates in the fourth grade.

I revised the narrative to start with the defining moment in his life: his first adrenaline-powered, hands-sweating bank robbery. A stolen getaway car, hasty disguise, a quickly scratched note—“Put the money on the counter”—and the need for cash to buy a meal at Taco Bell. As his story unfolded, we dipped back into the events of his tumultuous childhood.