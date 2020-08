I want to introduce you to a simple framework that will break your goal down and allow you to see how you will accomplish it in 90 days. It’s the 30-60-90 plan. Or as I like to call it: the action plan version of your goals.

In a 30-60-90 plan, you set a goal to achieve in 90 days then work backward through the months to give yourself a set of milestones and a timeline to work in.

As you stay on track and achieve each milestone it becomes inevitable that you’ll accomplish the larger 90-day goal.