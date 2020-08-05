Angela Booth

The New Dashboard In Ulysses (great!)

The Annotations view gathers all kinds of inline annotations in your text, such as comments, deletions, and marked text passages. Moreover, you can attach notes to a sheet from here.

In the Attachments view, you’ll see a list of your sheet’s images and videos. If you want to attach an image for further reference, which doesn’t belong in the text, you can do so here.

Last but not least, the Revision view gathers your annotations and the system’s spell check. In addition to that, you can access Ulysses’ advanced grammar & style check from here – just click on “Check Text”.

via ulysses.app

I write client material and blog posts in Ulysses, so I'm thrilled with the new Dashboard.

It's such a relief not to have floating windows everywhere. :-)

Posted by on August 05, 2020

