When Not to Use a Comma | The Editor's Blog

Breaking the rules of comma usage is acceptable in order to avoid confusion—Lysette turned to challenge the intruder who fell through the window and fainted. If Lysette and not the intruder fainted, add a comma. Lysette turned to challenge the intruder who fell through the window, and fainted. Of course, you could always rewrite the sentence to avoid ambiguity.

There are plenty of rules for when to use and when not to use commas. When you stick to the rules, your readers will be able to follow your meaning and you won’t give them a reason to be pulled from your fiction and your imaginary world. And that’s always a positive, keeping the fiction and not the mechanics in the forefront of the reader’s mind.

Yet, as is true with any rule of writing, the rules on comma usage can be broken if doing so serves the sentence, the scene, or the story. Know the reason for using or not using commas, but use them as you see fit to add style and nuance to your writing.