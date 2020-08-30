Write Fiction: 3 Strategies I Use Every Day

Fiction writing: it’s easy to lose your inspiration and challenging to recover it
We’ve discussed partnering with your muse.
Fiction writing requires not only your imagination, but also that your readers use their imagination—your writing helps them to do that.
If you aren’t using your imagination and your emotions aren’t engaged, your readers’ emotions won’t be either. They’ll stop reading.
Fiction is all about feelings. Imagine, and feel:
Imagine you’re on holiday. You’re in a strange city. You don’t speak the language. It’s the middle of the day. You go for a walk alone to look at the sights, and now you’re lost. Moreover, you seem to have wandered into a bad part of town.