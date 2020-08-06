Angela Booth

Writing Fiction Made Easier: 2 Tips For Using Flashbacks

1. Keep all flashbacks super-short: integrate them into your story

You can do a lot with a single sentence: “she remembered that they’d rarely quarreled, but now they raged at each other.”

Alternatively, you can integrate a flashback into a scene, so your story keeps its forward momentum.

The first line of a scene: “He’s left me.”

Naturally, the other person in the scene wants to know what happened. When did he leave? Why? Readers will have the same questions; this helps you to integrate a flashback.

via peneloperedmont.com

Excellent advice.

Posted by on August 06, 2020

