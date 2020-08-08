Angela Booth

Your Short Fiction Formula: The Easiest-Ever Writing Process (Workshop)

Write short fiction, starting today

You can write suspenseful, page-turning short fiction readers love (and buy.) What if you had a process to quickly write short stories in any and all genres? Here it is…

Your Short Fiction Formula: The Easiest-Ever Writing Process (Workshop)

In this workshop, I (Angela) share a formula which makes writing commercial short stories easy and fun. (BTW, if you've ever wondered how to easily plot fiction you'll discover how in this workshop.)

Start writing short fiction immediately on download. The Workshop is short, practical and powerful.

 

Your Short Fiction Formula Workshop includes:

• 11 videos (one hour viewing time) + video transcription;

• A Short Fiction Formula presentation in PDF;

Exercises in PDF;

Feedback and coaching on your exercises.

Download the complete workshop and start writing today.

