Begin A Freelancing Career: Get Paid To Write Today

Want to get paid to write? Sell your skills

You can offer someone your writing services and get hired immediately.

A big tip: selling your time limits your income. There are only so many hours in each day. As soon as possible, write something you’ll sell, like a short story or a nonfiction book.

I mention short stories, because you can write them quickly, and they sell. When you create a product, you can make money 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.

Another tip: remember that professional writing is a business.