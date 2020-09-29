Fiction Exercises: When You’re Not In The Mood To Write

Fiction exercises prime the pump: kickstart your imagination

Experiment with these fiction exercises from Commercial Fiction Secrets: Plot Your Novel In 60 Minutes Or Less. They’ll help you to get into the mood to write any scene you choose.

Do these exercises right within the typescript of your novel in Scrivener or MS Word.

And keep the exercises, because rereading them tomorrow or next week will trigger fresh insights and ideas.

Start by writing the phrase, then keep writing for a sentence or three (or even longer.)