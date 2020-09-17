Journaling Is For Everyone: 3 Tips To Create More And Sell More

Maugham traveled, and journaled, then wrote novels and short stories inspired by his travels and journaling.
Some writing quotes from the inimitable Mr Maugham…
- The best style is the style you don’t notice.
- I write only when inspiration strikes. Fortunately it strikes every morning at nine o’clock sharp.
- If you can tell stories, create characters, devise incidents, and have sincerity and passion, it doesn’t matter a damn how you write.
- To write simply is as difficult as to be good.
Let’s look at how journaling helps you to create more and sell more.