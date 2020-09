Do you find outlining fiction a challenge? Many authors do.

Authors want to:

Hook readers from the first page… This makes the first scene important; it freezes authors into endless procrastination;

Avoid reader-boredom in the sagging middle of their novel, so procrastination strikes again.

Outlining fiction: the most important tip

Please don’t let your inner editor take charge, telling you what you “should” do.

Nothing comes from nothing.

Write.