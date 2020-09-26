Writing a Novel: Begin It With A Bullet Or A Sunrise?

Writing a novel: try writing the beginning later

Ultimately, you write as you prefer. You may even change how you write from novel to novel.

Some of our authors who are pantsers write chronologically, but know that they’ll rewrite their novel’s first scene later. I do this.

The biggest discussion that evening however was between the authors who like to start with a bang, in the middle of the action, and the others: those authors who like to set the mood and introduce a character first.

Let’s look at two strategies for beginning your novel.

Will you begin with a bullet or a sunrise?