Writing Fiction: 3 Reasons To Write In Scenes

Generations of readers, over two centuries, have read Pride and Prejudice with pleasure. Jane Austen wrote the novel dramatically; she relied on her scenes. The Victorian novelists writing after Jane Austen could have learned from her elegant prose. (Here’s a link to the novel’s text.)

Austen begins the second chapter of Pride and Prejudice, like this:

Mr. Bennet was among the earliest of those who waited on Mr. Bingley. He had always intended to visit him, though to the last always assuring his wife that he should not go; and till the evening after the visit was paid she had no knowledge of it. It was then disclosed in the following manner.

The entire chapter is one scene — if you’re not sure how scenes work, read that chapter.

Let’s look at some reasons to write in scenes.