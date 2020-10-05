5 Productivity Tips For Freelancers: Clear Your Mind With Kanban - TextExpander

Master Your Time and Get More From the Day
Those days when you’re powering through your to-do list feel great! Make productive days a habit by taking control of your time.
- Try blocking out hours in your calendar for specific tasks or clients. It’s a great way to divide time between multiple projects, while still making sure each project progresses.
- For greater focus, you can set timers within your work blocks. The Pomodoro technique suggests working a 25-minute stint before having a short 5-10 minute break and then repeating the process. Try the Tomato Timer to get started. By using timers, you’ll stay focused and avoid taking unscheduled breaks.
via textexpander.com