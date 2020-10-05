Angela Booth

5 Productivity Tips For Freelancers: Clear Your Mind With Kanban - TextExpander

Master Your Time and Get More From the Day

Those days when you’re powering through your to-do list feel great! Make productive days a habit by taking control of your time.

  • Try blocking out hours in your calendar for specific tasks or clients. It’s a great way to divide time between multiple projects, while still making sure each project progresses.
  • For greater focus, you can set timers within your work blocks. The Pomodoro technique suggests working a 25-minute stint before having a short 5-10 minute break and then repeating the process. Try the Tomato Timer to get started. By using timers, you’ll stay focused and avoid taking unscheduled breaks.

via textexpander.com

Posted by on October 31, 2020

