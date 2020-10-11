Freelance Writing: Are You Ready For The Christmas Sales Season?

Freelance writing: it’s the season to get in touch
For freelance writers, the last quarter of the year is the season to get in touch. You’ll never have a better reason to contact businesses and publications. Nor is there a better time to get hired.
New blogger? You can make money from your blogging side hustle in the next few months.
Are you a self-publishing author? Boost your creativity to boost your sales
What about self-publishing authors? I know many freelancers also self-publish.
Three words for you: publish and advertise. Publish some holiday-themed short stories and novellas.
Let’s look at how you can set your freelance writing and/ or self-publishing business humming.