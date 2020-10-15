NaNoWriMo: How Important Is Setting In Your Novel?

NaNoWriMo: start planning (and plan your settings too)

Our group’s discussion about settings in fiction centered around how to make your settings “come alive.”

One author said that in his reading, he skips long descriptions in a novel. He wants to get on with the story. Another author said that she focuses primarily on characters and plot and rarely thinks much about setting.

That’s a valid point. I’m torn. I skip long descriptions too, especially if I’m rereading a novel. On the other hand, if I don’t include some material on setting in a novel I feel as if I’m cheating readers.