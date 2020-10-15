Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Weekly Offerings: Your Short Fiction Formula | Main | Fiction Author: 3 Plotting Secrets For You (If You Hate To Plot) »

NaNoWriMo: How Important Is Setting In Your Novel?

NaNoWriMo: start planning (and plan your settings too)

Our group’s discussion about settings in fiction centered around how to make your settings “come alive.”

One author said that in his reading, he skips long descriptions in a novel. He wants to get on with the story. Another author said that she focuses primarily on characters and plot and rarely thinks much about setting.

That’s a valid point. I’m torn. I skip long descriptions too, especially if I’m rereading a novel. On the other hand, if I don’t include some material on setting in a novel I feel as if I’m cheating readers.

via peneloperedmont.com

Posted by on October 15, 2020 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts