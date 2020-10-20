NEW: First Scene Guidance (for fiction authors)

Your first page is the most important page in your novel; it's part of your first scene. (After the prologue, if you have one.)

Your first scene establishes:

Your plot (answering your reader's "so what, why should I read this?" question);

The novel's main character . What kind of person is he/ she? What challenges threaten him/ her?

A setting : the world of your novel. Is your reader drawn in?

Curiosity and tension in your reader, who's eager to know what happens next...

Do you have confidence in your first scene?

Perhaps you need guidance.