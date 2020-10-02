Angela Booth

Organic Plotting A Series: Grow Your Plot While You Write

2. Write a short journal entry by the main character: “OMG!”

This step is FUN. Write a journal entry as your main character. Your character is going about their daily life and realizes that something has gone badly wrong. Make this journal entry their OMG! realization moment.

Staying with Megan above, write as Megan: write the journey entry for Megan’s realization that a serial killer is murdering patients.

Free yourself and write: Megan’s journal entry won’t appear in your novel.

Here’s what the journal entry will do for you:

  • It will make your character more real to you;
  • Gives you ideas for at least one scene;
  • (Often) Helps you to develop the character’s voice (style);
  • and… It creates the seed for your novel, and ultimately, a series.

