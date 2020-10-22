Angela Booth

Plotting A Novel: Plotting And More For NaNoWriMo Authors - Writer Angela Booth

Want to confidently plot your novel in an hour?

You can.

Plot your NaNoWriMo novel in an hour

Nervous about pantsing your novel? (“Pantsing”: writing by the seat of your pants; winging it.)

When I received requests for an offering on our plotting program in time for NaNoWriMo, I agreed.

Whether you’re doing NaNoWriMo or not, you need plotting skills. Want to write a page-turner? Commercial Fiction Secrets: Plot Your Novel In 60 Minutes Or Less will help. It’s suitable for people who enjoy plotting as well as for pantsers.

