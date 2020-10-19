Angela Booth

Write A Novel: 4 Tips To Achieve NaNoWriMo Success

If you’re writing fiction, I hope these success tips will help you, whether or not you’re participating in NaNoWriMo.

Let’s start with the most vital activity for any author…

Write a novel one word and one minute at a time

Here’s what I know after almost 40 years of writing. (Wince.) You write a novel one word at a time. The operative word is write.

Please be aware that… “Write” means words on your computer screen, NOT in your head.

Of course you can muse and think about your novel as you go about your daily activities. However, when it’s your scheduled writing time: WRITE. Write words. One after another. On the computer screen—or on the page, if you’re writing by hand.

So, our tips begin with your writing schedule.

