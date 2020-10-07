Write Fiction: 3 Tips To Convey Emotions - peneloperedmont.com

What does: “he was angry” mean?

It could mean anything. The character might be sulking. He could be in an icy rage, or berserk: a red veil’s descended behind his eyelids—he’s no longer in control.

When you’re writing the first draft of a novel, highlight where you’ve used labels for emotional states. In revision, delete the label, and show.

You might show the angry character driving to his ex-wife’s house, then using a sledgehammer to destroy her car. Or you might show your angry character crushing a soda can in her fist. If she’s female, she might throw a dinner plate against the wall.