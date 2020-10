When you know a writing tip but you forget it, over and over again

“Write and the ideas will come,” I should have this tattooed on my hand where I can see it every day, along with: “you’re overthinking this (again!)”

A few days ago I fretted about a historical novel I’m writing. (Sigh. I’m always fretting about a novel I’m writing.)

After passing the Midpoint Twist, I felt that maybe things were going too well… Perhaps the twist wasn’t twisty enough?