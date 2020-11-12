Angela Booth

Content Creator: 3 Ways To Add Value To Your Content (And Sell More)

It’s no longer enough to provide well-written articles and web content. A tsunami of content flows onto the web every day.

In addition, 2020’s lockdowns and social distancing changed the way companies interact, not only with customers, but with everyone else as well. As a content creator, think: opportunity. Going forward, no one knows that 2021 will bring, but changes will keep coming.

A tip: take heart. Your clients know that content pays off over time. Good content supports their advertising, so they need content. Want proof? Here you go: many larger companies now have content creation teams in-house.

Your challenge is making your content valuable from the time it’s created.

