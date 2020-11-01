Angela Booth

Writing Tip For Motivation Monday: Show Up And Keep Showing Up - Writer Angela Booth

Show up for your writing (and selling your writing)

I’m a huge proponent of showing up for your writing by writing every day. Here’s why, in a word: habit. Once you form a writing habit, writing becomes easier, because it’s just what you do. You don’t have to think about it.

Showing up for selling your writing is a little more challenging. No matter how often you do it, or how long you’ve done it, there’s an element of doubt involved. Will it sell? That doubt leads to procrastination, which breeds even more doubt. And yet more procrastination.

Reminding yourself to “show up”, even if you’re flooded with doubt, helps.

Posted by on November 01, 2020

