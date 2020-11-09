Writing Tip For Motivation Monday: The Attention Secret

Writing tip: pay attention. Write about your writing

Many years ago, when I was much more prone to distraction and procrastination than I am today, although I still procrastinate a lot, I discovered the value of writing about my writing.

I found that if I made a brief note about a writing commission as soon as I received it, it primed the pump. A day or a week later, when it was time to work on the commission, I didn’t procrastinate. It was as if by writing a sentence or five about the project, my subconscious mind had mulled it over and generated ideas.

Over time, I proved the value of a writing log to myself: if I want to get things done, I need to keep track of what I’m doing, in writing.