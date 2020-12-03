Angela Booth

3 Frustrating Freelance Writing Challenges: Overcome Them NOW

1. “I need more gigs!”

Under-employment is a worrying challenge for your freelance writing business. When the “famine” portion of freelancing hits, you realize you need more gigs FAST.

Many freelancers find the roller-coaster ride of freelancing too frustrating and rush back into employment. That’s perfectly OK. Sometimes conditions aren’t right. There’s no shame in freelancing as a side hustle.

“More gigs” solution: diversify

You need to do more marketing. See “I know I should promote my services…” below. Also, consider diversifying.

Luckily, professional writing offers many opportunities to diversify.

Often you’ll diversify for a change of pace, or because someone makes you an offer you can’t refuse. I started my career as a romance writer. I diversified into copywriting and ghostwriting because people offered me gigs.

