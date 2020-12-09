Content Creation: 4 Savvy Tips To Sell Your Writing In 2021

Content sells; it helps businesses to make money. So, if you’re a freelance writer looking for writing opportunities, keep content creation gigs on your radar for 2021.

BIG tip: the best writing jobs aren’t advertised. You’ll need to pitch for them. We discussed pitching for new business in our article on writing challenges; it’s an essential skill. (If you need help with pitching, check out our new Content Creator training.)

Content creation: content makes money for your clients

Stats from Backlinko:

Nearly half of B2B organizations said they’re planning to boost their content budget in the next year. Just 4% of respondents plan to slow down their spending.

Good news for writers.