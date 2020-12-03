Content Creator: From Great Ideas To Great Sales In 4 Weeks — Angela Booth's Online Writing Classes and Programs

The journey from writing to content creation (and winning the click wars)

Back in 2008, I created a training program showing writers how to make money writing for the web. Writers loved it; a whole new world opened for them.

Back then, writing mattered. Of course, writing still matters, but today, a tsunami of content washes over the online world daily and good writing isn’t enough.

Today, it’s all about attention: clicks, in other words.

Luckily, I started my writing career as a copywriter. And copywriters know one simple truth: your targets MUST read the headline (that is, click). If they don’t respond to your headline, nothing else matters, because you’ve lost them. Whether they’re a potential client, a customer, or a fan, they’re gone.

But... If they’re the wrong audience for you, that doesn’t matter. You want the right audience for what you’re selling. In other words, you must position yourself via your content, to attract the audience you want.

Sadly, not everyone wants what you can create. It’s vital that you position yourself to the people you can serve. By the way: if you’re getting buyers who want to pay you peanuts, the answer’s above. Change your positioning to attract the people who will pay well for what you produce.