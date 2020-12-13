Freelance Writing: Launch A Writing Business In 24 Hours

Over the past few months I’ve received questions about how to get started fast. So let’s look at a few simple steps; by tomorrow, your new freelance business can be up and running.

And you’ll be in fashion, because today, freelancing is big business.

Freelance writing: freelancing is big business now

According to freelance marketplace Upwork, in 2019 57 million Americans did some form of freelancing. I admit that the stat shocked me. I blinked several times when I read the claim, but after a little thought, it made sense.

No stats are available for 2020 yet. But given the pandemic fiasco which continues to reverberate around the world, I’ve no doubt that a similar number of people were freelancing in 2020, if not more, given the unemployment numbers.

Here are the simple steps.