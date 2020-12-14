Offering Book Ghostwriting Services: 5 Tips To Get Started

Book ghostwriting services: answering the BIG question

The big question you’re asked is of course… “How much do you charge?”

An experienced ghostwriter will charge upwards of $25,000 to write a book for someone. If you’re just starting out as a writer, you may feel that this is an enormous sum. If you’re a professional writer however, you know that this is low for a project which might take you six months, or longer, depending on the client.

Of course you’ll have other projects running concurrently, but book projects take time. Book projects also have an opportunity cost. That is, if you’re writing someone else’s book, you’re not writing your own, nor are you taking on client work which might pay more.

When you’re not sure how much to charge because you’re just starting out, ask your prospective client questions, until you can work out how many hours the project is likely to take. Then, multiply your hourly rate by the number of hours, and you’ve got a ballpark figure.

Here are some tips to help you to get started.