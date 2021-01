Is self-publishing fiction still viable in 2021?

People love entertainment, so yes, self-publishing fiction is still viable going forward.

That said, if you’re a freelance writer, either as a sideline or full-time, don’t put all your eggs in the fiction basket.

The big benefit of writing fiction is that you’re writing, and that’s always a good thing. Every word you write is valuable, whether you sell those words or not. They’re practice and over time, they’ll make you a better writer.