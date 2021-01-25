Motivation Monday: The Trap Of Productivity For Writers

When you’re researching, you’re not writing… However, you’re blithely certain that one day, really soon, you’ll find something which will make writing effortless.

You’re not procrastinating, perish the thought. Think of all the time you’ll save when you find that magic technique which makes your writing flow like water from a tap. It’s your duty to find that magic.

(Sigh…) It takes courage to admit that researching productivity is mostly procrastination, because writing takes energy and application. Although writing isn’t hard labor, like digging ditches, often you’d rather be out in the fresh air digging a ditch rather than sitting staring at your computer monitor.

Researching productivity isn’t writing.

Only writing is writing.