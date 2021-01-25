Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Writing Tools: The Ulysses App Checks Grammar And Style, Who Knew? | Main

Motivation Monday: The Trap Of Productivity For Writers

When you’re researching, you’re not writing… However, you’re blithely certain that one day, really soon, you’ll find something which will make writing effortless.

You’re not procrastinating, perish the thought. Think of all the time you’ll save when you find that magic technique which makes your writing flow like water from a tap. It’s your duty to find that magic.

(Sigh…) It takes courage to admit that researching productivity is mostly procrastination, because writing takes energy and application. Although writing isn’t hard labor, like digging ditches, often you’d rather be out in the fresh air digging a ditch rather than sitting staring at your computer monitor.

Researching productivity isn’t writing.

Only writing is writing.

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on January 25, 2021 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts