Writing A Novel: Get Unstuck And Save Your Novel (Or Not)

You’re writing a novel. Everything’s fine. It’s going well.

Then suddenly you realize it’s three days since you worked on the novel; you’ve been busy. After telling yourself that you’ll work on it after the kids are in bed, you stream a movie instead.

Another few days pass. Then a week… And you’re still not writing your novel.

You’re stuck. You’ve completely lost your inspiration and you’d rather eat dirt than look at the novel again. Don’t despair. You’ll get stuck at least once on every novel.

Welcome to the novelist’s life.

Everyone gets stuck.