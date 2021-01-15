Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Your Writing Business: Download “Savvy Self-Publishing Author” - Writer Angela Booth | Main | Motivation Monday: The Beginning Is Always Today »

Writing A Novel: Get Unstuck And Save Your Novel (Or Not)

You’re writing a novel. Everything’s fine. It’s going well.

Then suddenly you realize it’s three days since you worked on the novel; you’ve been busy. After telling yourself that you’ll work on it after the kids are in bed, you stream a movie instead.

Another few days pass. Then a week… And you’re still not writing your novel.

You’re stuck. You’ve completely lost your inspiration and you’d rather eat dirt than look at the novel again. Don’t despair. You’ll get stuck at least once on every novel.

Welcome to the novelist’s life.

Everyone gets stuck.

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on January 15, 2021 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts