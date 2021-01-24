Writing Tools: The Ulysses App Checks Grammar And Style, Who Knew?

A few days ago, while munching my lunchtime tuna sandwich, I caught up with my email, and read a message from Ulysses. It mentioned that Ulysses checks grammar and style.

Huh, I thought. My immediate next thought: I’ll bet it’s complete and utter rubbish. (Sorry for the leap to judgment. I was wrong.)

Ulysses avoids the danger of grammar/ style apps

Over the years, I’ve checked out many grammar/ style apps, with mixed results.

Some are dangerous. If you’re writing fiction and are unaware, they’ll destroy your voice. This is a disaster, because in a novel, voice is everything. If a novel’s voice is engaging, the characters can be stick figures and the plot non-existent, but your novel will work anyway.