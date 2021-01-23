Angela Booth

Your Writing Career: How To Achieve Your Writing Goals (Finally)

Jeff wrote and self-published two fantasy novels. Both won good reviews from beta readers. However, he said: “They’re not selling. I’ve tried getting more reviews and I’ve spent a lot on advertising, but I don’t want to do more. I think I’m wasting my time and my money.”

He wasn’t giving himself credit. Writing two novels is a big achievement.

I suggested that before trashing the novels and his hard work, he use the WOOP process to set some fresh goals for his writing career. WOOP is a science-backed goal-setting process which takes obstacles into account.

Boost your writing career: use WOOP to set goals

The WOOP process goes beyond most goal-setting processes and positive thinking. And it works.

