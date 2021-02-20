Angela Booth

First Scene Guidance — Angela Booth's Online Writing Classes and Programs

Your first page is the most important page in your novel; it's part of your first scene.

(The first scene after the prologue, if you have one.)

Your first scene establishes:

  • Your plot (answering your reader's "so what, why should I read this?" question);

  • The novel's main character. What kind of person is he/ she? What challenges threaten him/ her?

  • A setting: the world of your novel. Is your reader drawn in?

  • Curiosity and tension in your reader, who's eager to know what happens next...

Do you have confidence in your first scene?

Perhaps you need guidance.

