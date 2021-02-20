Angela Booth

How To Write A Book When You Have No Time: Use The 2-Minute Rule - Writer Angela Booth

You can get a lot done in two minutes.

2. Everyone has two minutes

You’ve been meaning to work on your book, but over the past week, you haven’t even had time to open the computer file.

Give yourself two minutes to open the computer file, right now, and write a couple of sentences. They don’t need to be wonderful sentences. Don’t reread what you’ve written, just write the sentences.

This simple strategy ensures that you carve a few minutes out of your busiest days to write a paragraph (or even a page) of your book.

Keep writing in two-minute sessions. You’ll be amazed at how those sessions keep you moving forward with your book.

