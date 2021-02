If you wish, you can go through the process in a day. Alternatively, you can take several days.

A tip: I recommend you write your project (hours two to six) in one day.

If you split the writing over a couple of days, chances are you’ll procrastinate. Do it in a single day, so that you maintain your inspiration.

Tips to help you to write fiction in eight hours

Let’s look at some tips which may help. (Although I’ve numbered these tips, they’re in no particular order.)