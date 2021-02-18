Writing Fiction: What's Your Big (Or Little) Idea?

Whatever a reader’s reason for reading your novel, they read for entertainment.

When you’re writing fiction, you’re an entertainer

Your fiction is a diversion.

Since that’s the case, focus on making your fiction as entertaining as you can—and don’t be intimidated. Entertainment comes in many different packages, the operative word being “different.”

For example, I just finished reading Linda Coles’ novel, Hot to Kill. It’s a crime novel which is different because of the killer’s motivation. The main character, Madeline Simpson, turns into a serial killer, but she does it more or less by accident. Most of the novel’s told from Madeline’s point of view; the detectives are peripheral to the action of the novel.