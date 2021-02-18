Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Write Fiction And Publish It, In 8 Hours | Main | First Scene Guidance — Angela Booth's Online Writing Classes and Programs »

Writing Fiction: What's Your Big (Or Little) Idea?

Whatever a reader’s reason for reading your novel, they read for entertainment.

When you’re writing fiction, you’re an entertainer

Your fiction is a diversion.

Since that’s the case, focus on making your fiction as entertaining as you can—and don’t be intimidated. Entertainment comes in many different packages, the operative word being “different.”

For example, I just finished reading Linda Coles’ novel, Hot to Kill. It’s a crime novel which is different because of the killer’s motivation. The main character, Madeline Simpson, turns into a serial killer, but she does it more or less by accident. Most of the novel’s told from Madeline’s point of view; the detectives are peripheral to the action of the novel.

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on February 18, 2021 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts