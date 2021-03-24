Angela Booth

Best Writing Tips: Outline Fiction An Easy Way

Start with text: your creative brain thinks in images, not linear outlines

Want to outline? Just start writing.

Yes… I know it sounds simple, but stick with me.

Let’s say that you’re writing a romantic mystery novel, with super-glamorous billionaires. Or whatever you like. Choose your favorite genre.

Click your timer, and write for five minutes. Start off this way: “I’m writing a romantic mystery, with billionaire. My heroine is Tessy Anne Smith. She’s just won an internship at the hottest public relations company in New York city. She’s scared she won’t fit in… yadda yadda…”

Not an idea in your head? That’s OK.

