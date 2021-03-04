Angela Booth

Easy Outlining: Presentation Apps Create Storyboards And Outlines

Easy outlining with visual presentation tools may help you to conquer procrastination

Do you procrastinate when planning projects? I do, especially when it comes to creating outlines, whether for fiction or nonfiction.

I start a new Scrivener file for a project and before I know it, I’m bored. My mind’s wandered off to my task list, or I check my email.

You may find, as I do, creating outlines using a presentation app keeps your logical left brain busy, while your creative right brain is intrigued by the pretty colors and design options…

