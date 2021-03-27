Get Creative: 4 Habits To Build Your Creative Inspiration

Writers and other creative people need to be creative on demand. From our group’s experiences, it seems as though it’s easy to get out of the habit of creativity.

Here are four habits which may help to build your creativity again.

1. Do something creative every day

Bored with writing? Try something else. Creativity blossoms, because you’re activating the creative part of your brain.

Your creative options are endless:

Start an art journal;

Bake a cake;

Take photos of your kids on your phone…

Anything you do which is creative will help to build your creative inspiration.