Quick Copywriting Skills For Writers: Pay Attention

If you want to develop copywriting skills, pay attention

We see so much advertising every day we ignore it. Stop doing that. Pay attention to whatever catches your eye.

In the old copywriters’ formula, AIDA, the A stands for Attention. (The other letters are I: Interest, D: Desire, and A: Action.)

Originally developed by St Elmo Lewis in 1898, AIDA’s been used by marketers and sales people for over a century because it’s a simple way of thinking about the sales process.

Today, AIDA is used to sell us everything, even news and ideas. AIDA is taken to ridiculous lengths in clickbait headlines.

