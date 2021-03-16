Self-publishing? If you want to sell more books, try this

2. In many ways, writing a series (or serial) is easier than writing a standalone novel

Preparing to write a novel takes time. You’re busy choosing characters, deciding on locations, developing the story world, and planning scenes, rather than writing. Although you’ll be tempted to skimp on preparation, if you’ve been writing fiction for a while you know that diligent preparation makes writing your novel easier.

When you’re writing a series, after the first novel you’ve already done a lot of the preparation for the entire series. You’ve almost certainly introduced the main character of Book 2 in Book 1.

Writing additional books in a series is less stressful too, for many reasons. For one thing, you have fewer doubts. Book 1 is published and selling (if you’re a self-publishing author) so you know you have readers who are eagerly waiting for Book 2.